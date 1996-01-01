Thread: Now who has a monkey on his back

-
Now who has a monkey on his back
Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack has been suspended without pay for six games of the upcoming season for failure "to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in handling" an extortion attempt by former assistant Dino Gaudio.
The suspension will take place from Nov. 6 through Nov. 27 and will cover six non-conference games. During this time, Mack is "prohibited from having any contact with the men's basketball coaching staff or student-athletes."
"As I have said since the beginning of my tenure, we have high expectations for all of our staff members and coaches and we hold people accountable for their actions. ... I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions. We all have confidence in him moving forward," director of athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement.
I feel sorry for the monkey.
