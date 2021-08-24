Thread: PAC 12 Decided Not To Expand Membership

Results 1 to 5 of 5

PAC 12 Decided Not To Expand Membership

    PAC 12 Decided Not To Expand Membership

    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    The Pac-12 has made the decision not to expand its membership, per release.

    https://www.heartlandcollegesports.c...f-week-report/

    Membership criteria
    If the Pac-12 expands, new schools will have to meet three big standards. Commissioner George Kliavkoff and the CEO group have plenty to consider.

    The school must be a Tier 1 research facility.
    A new member has to bring a significant fan/media base.
    Finally, they have to be a good fit with the rest of the conference members.

    https://pacificnwsports.com/pac-12-a...nce-expansion/
    Zagdawg

    That negates GU
    Zagceo

    The school must have access to Tier 1 research facility?)

    https://www.gonzaga.edu/news-events/...in-summer-2019
    Zagdawg

    Disregard---- a statement was just issued by the pac 12 that they will not pursue expansion at this time.
    Default

    Having access not the same as being a Tier 1 institution.
