Thread: PAC 12 Decided Not To Expand Membership

Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
The Pac-12 has made the decision not to expand its membership, per release.
https://www.heartlandcollegesports.c...f-week-report/
Membership criteria
If the Pac-12 expands, new schools will have to meet three big standards. Commissioner George Kliavkoff and the CEO group have plenty to consider.
The school must be a Tier 1 research facility.
A new member has to bring a significant fan/media base.
Finally, they have to be a good fit with the rest of the conference members.
https://pacificnwsports.com/pac-12-a...nce-expansion/