-
Kevin Pangos getting some NBA interest, but will a guaranteed contract be offered?
Reports are that at least three teams have shown interest, with Cleveland seemingly the best placed.
We know that Toronto's head coach, Nick Nurse loves KP, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up back in North America.
He will need a guaranteed contract to turn his back on the money already on offer by CSKA and Eurocup's Partizan.
https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2021/08/...rs-others.html
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules