Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The Evolution of Gonzaga's Offense

  1. Today, 09:34 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,264

    Default The Evolution of Gonzaga's Offense

    https://skarrgozags.substack.com/p/t...nzagas-offense

    From Steven Karr's "Breaking Down the Zags" blog. Article includes many video clips.

    There have been 23 seasons of Gonzaga Basketball since the start of the 1998-99 season when they made their first Elite Eight. They have finished top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency in 12 of those 23 seasons. Over 50 percent of Gonzaga teams the last 23 years have been elite offensively. For some reference, in that same 23-year span, Kansas has finished top 10 just nine times. North Carolina 10 times. Kentucky seven times. Arizona nine times. UCLA three times. Villanova five times. I didnt go back and check every single team in college basketball, but the only Blue Blood type program I could find who finished top 10 more times than Gonzaga over the last 23 years is Duke. Theyve done it 18 times. Theyve finished outside the top 20 just once, which is absolutely insane.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:09 AM #2
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,714

    Default

    Very thorough. Enjoyable article and seeing those early and mid years brings back many memories.

    Thanks for posting!
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules