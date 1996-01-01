Thread: The Evolution of Gonzaga's Offense

There have been 23 seasons of Gonzaga Basketball since the start of the 1998-99 season when they made their first Elite Eight. They have finished top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency in 12 of those 23 seasons. Over 50 percent of Gonzaga teams the last 23 years have been elite offensively. For some reference, in that same 23-year span, Kansas has finished top 10 just nine times. North Carolina 10 times. Kentucky seven times. Arizona nine times. UCLA three times. Villanova five times. I didnt go back and check every single team in college basketball, but the only Blue Blood type program I could find who finished top 10 more times than Gonzaga over the last 23 years is Duke. Theyve done it 18 times. Theyve finished outside the top 20 just once, which is absolutely insane.