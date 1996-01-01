Zag Baseball Players Wrap Up Successful Summer Ball Period
Seven Zags earn All-League honors; Hughes, Kempner, Vrieling amongst standout throwers on display
SPOKANE, Wash.
After a historic season in the spring of 2021 that saw a program-best seeding at an NCAA Regional, a mix of Gonzaga baseball players old and new across the country made a splash in summer play over the offseason.
With 28 players across 15 teams in seven different leagues, seven Zags earned All-League honors and four won titles with their respective seasons in some of the most competitive collegiate summer leagues in the nation. Eight finished in the top five of their respective lineups in batting average, and seven pitchers ended the summer with an ERA below 3.00.
"We are happy with how our guys competed this summer, this is a huge part of each of their development processes," said GU head coach Mark Machtolf. "Summer ball also provides a great experience for each of them to go experience new teammates and for a lot of them a new part of the country."...