Zags in Seattle Tomorrow (8/21)
Just an FYI, Chet, Nolan, and Hunter all playing in The Crawsover tomorrow (Seattle Pro-Am league organized by Jamal Crawford). Looks like games start at noon at Seattle Pacific University, not sure which game the guys will be in but I'd imagine it's the last one. Usually a few former NBA guys playing, and some UW players will be there too. Should be a great way to get a glimpse of the young Zags!
https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref...Ctwgr%5Eauthor
