Thread: Sports Betting Legal in Washington State

Sports Illustrated current issue about one half of the content is about this.
The Supreme Court decided it was up to the states a few years ago. It is legal but not active
in Washington State. It is legal and active in Oregon, Colorado, and many other states, while some are keeping it illegal.
This is all I know and my goal is to just find out if anyone on this board knows more about it, from the standpoint of betting on the zags.
There are times when I would bet on the zags if the odds are way out of line with what I have seen from watching both teams play that year. Once while in Vegas the zags were playing St. Mary's and the Gaels were favored by about two points. I put my $20 in and got $38 when we beat them.
I enjoy this kind of predicting, my instincts against the whole reality of the situation, as long as the stakes for me are small. That's why the only gambling i do when in Vegas or Atlantic city is look for the nickel or dime slot machines if I can find some. Lots of fun while losing $20 which is what i commit.
Does anyone have an idea when or how we can legally bet on the zags in WA or legally bet out of state from our home office inside WA?