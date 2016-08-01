-
Does Anyone Here Cycle?
I have been fighting some hip arthritis issues for the last year and half that has really cut into my running. I have been riding pretty faithfully for the last year and half as a replacement. I have always done a fair bit. I did a lot of mountain biking when I was in grad school at the University of Wyoming. The MTB riding there is nearly unparalleled. I could do 60 mile rides on backcountry jeep trails at 8-9,000 feet and had all levels of technical difficulty.
Here in VA I have primarily been road cycling. I upgraded my bike this last year and bought a used Cervelo carbon fiber road bike. I have been doing around 110 miles a week, usually knocking out a 20-25 mile ride in the early morning.
I know there is at least one other cyclist in here so I thought I would start this thread and see who all is out there.
