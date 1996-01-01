Thread: Heat Check CBB: Why GU should be the Pre-Season # 1

A returning guard that started over 15 games the previous season

A returning forward that is an upperclassman and started over 20 games the previous season

A top 80 incoming recruiting class

Were ranked in the KenPom top 60 at the end of the previous season and were top 30 in either adjusted offensive or defensive efficiency

Take into consideration that each of the last 18 national champions had the following:Nembhard checks the box of the starting guard returning for another year. The 6-5, 193-pounder wasnt expected to play for the Zags last season after transferring from Florida, where he spent two seasons as a starter. But Nembhard was given a waiver to play immediately and was a major factor. A traditional point guard, he played more off the ball than normal with Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi also in the lineup, but he will return to that lead guard role where his vision and playmaking ability really shine.Timme not only crosses the returning forward criteria, but hes a returning All-American after garnering second-team honors a year ago and has Player of the Year expectations. Assuming he earns that honor in the preseason, Gonzaga will be the first team in the common era to have both the Preseason National Player of the Year and top incoming recruit on its roster.