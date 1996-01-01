In the fall of 1983, Bobo Brayton brought his Washington State Cougars to Spokane on a Saturday for a pair against Gonzaga at cozy Pecarovich Field, where the basketball shrine now sits. In the bottom of the first inning, a beefy Bulldog freshman named Jeff Hainline stepped into the box and sent a rocket in the direction of the old post office annex on Trent.Next time up, another bomb. Then a third.Brayton, making his way to the third-base coaching box between innings, looked into the Gonzaga dugout and growled at coach Steve Hertz, Ive got to put up with that for four years?And then Jeff hits another one, Hertz recalled. Our place was kind of a launching pad, but these werent cheapies. The regular season hadnt started and Im thinking, Hes Babe Ruth. The stories seem almost Ruthian for sure, about Gonzagas all-time home run leader who found his way into the record books of the old Pac-10  Gonzagas baseball home in those days  right next to Mark McGwire.But there were tears between the toasts over the weekend.Jeff Hainline died on Thursday at age 56, some long-standing health issues complicated when he was infected with COVID-19 in the past two weeks.For the Hainline and Schurger families, the blow wasnt just devastating, but doubly so. Jeffs wife Delena also contracted the virus and died two days earlier.