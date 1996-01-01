-
More Gonzaga basketball coverage coming from the Spokesman-Review
I saw this tweet from Spokesman-Review sports reporter Theo Lawson last evening:
Personal news alert:
After four incredible years covering #WSU football, I'm changing positions at the
@SpokesmanReview
. Soon, I'll be teaming up with
@SRJimm
to cover #Gonzaga basketball in a full-time role.
It appears Gonzaga men's basketball will now have an additional reporter providing even more coverage. What is not addressed in the tweet, however, is women's basketball and Jim Allen. From the tweet it appears Lawson will be teaming with Jim Meehan covering men's basketball. I assume Jim Allen will continue as the lone reporter providing women's coverage?
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules