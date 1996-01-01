-
THIS QUIZ IS FOR ZAG FANS ONLY PLEASE, LETS HAVE A LITTLE FUN, Lady Zag Fans!
So this is a quiz of matching Numbers to players.
Zag Dad you might want to wait about three weeks to respond to this to give some other Zag fans a chance.
Ok the question is what are the uniform numbers assigned to the new Lady Zags this year? Don't panic this quiz comes with hints and plenty of time.
First let me put some new Lady Zag names out their. Ester Little, Bree Salenbien, Calli Stokes, Payton Muma, and Maud Huijbens.
Now let me throw a few numbers out their to let the games begin #2, #30, #33.
We welcome both old Zag and young Zag fans to this quiz. While the older Zags have the time, the younger Zags have the world at their fingertips.
Thought this would be a good opportunity for Lady Zag fans also to become better acquainted with their new players.
Lets also see if anyone can guess the date for the Lady Zags FanFest this year inside the Kennel?
-
