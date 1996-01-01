284 Zags Named to WCC Commissioners Honor Roll
GU led the WCC for the fourth straight time
SAN MATEO, Calif. Gonzaga student-athletes led the way in the West Coast Conference with 284 Zags named to the 19th annual WCC Commissioner's Honor Roll, announced this week.
The Bulldogs had 88 student-athletes receive Gold status (3.75-4.0 GPA), led by Aaron Cook, Aidan Smith, Alicia Anderson, Cierra Walker, Erin Ripple, Grace Courter, Isabelle Moultray, Kelsey Oyler, Madison Cooley, Matthew Hollingworth, Morgan Greene, Oliver Andersson, Sophia Atin, Theo McDonald, and Willow Collins, who all maintained perfect 4.0s. Gonzaga accounted for 85 Silver recipients (3.50-3.74 GPA) and 111 Bronze accolades (3.00-3.49 GPA).
Gonzaga led the WCC for the fourth straight time with 284 total honorees, with each year totaling more than 200.
For the ninth consecutive year, over 1,000 WCC student-athletes garnered honors on the Commissioner's Honor Roll for possessing at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Nearly 1,800 student-athletes qualified for recognition, establishing a new conference record for academic success.
Only grades earned at WCC institutions may be used in calculating the grade point average for this award. To be considered for this honor, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:
1) Individuals must have earned a varsity letter in a sport which the conference determined a champion in the recently completed academic year.
2) The cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 must be based on a 4.0 scale.
3) The individuals must have successfully completed an average of at least 12 graded credit hours (non pass-fail hours) per term.
2020-21 WCC COMMISSIONER'S HONOR ROLL BREAKDOWN
Commissioner Honor Roll
Gold Honors3.75-4.00 Silver Honors3.50-3.74 Bronze Honors3.00-3.49 Totals
BYU 46 49 68 163
Gonzaga 88 85 111 284
LMU 42 44 86 172
Pacific 57 32 46 135
Pepperdine 35 33 60 128
Portland 69 64 78 211
Saint Mary's 44 46 77 167
San Diego 46 44 111 201
San Francisco 61 44 57 162
Santa Clara 48 51 70 169
TOTALS 536 492 764 1,792
Gonzaga Honor Roll Recipients Listed...