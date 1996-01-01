284 Zags Named to WCC Commissioners Honor Roll

For the ninth consecutive year, over 1,000 WCC student-athletes garnered honors on the Commissioner's Honor Roll for possessing at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Nearly 1,800 student-athletes qualified for recognition, establishing a new conference record for academic success.Only grades earned at WCC institutions may be used in calculating the grade point average for this award. To be considered for this honor, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:1) Individuals must have earned a varsity letter in a sport which the conference determined a champion in the recently completed academic year.2) The cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 must be based on a 4.0 scale.3) The individuals must have successfully completed an average of at least 12 graded credit hours (non pass-fail hours) per term.Gold Honors3.75-4.00 Silver Honors3.50-3.74 Bronze Honors3.00-3.49 TotalsBYU 46 49 68 163LMU 42 44 86 172Pacific 57 32 46 135Pepperdine 35 33 60 128Portland 69 64 78 211Saint Mary's 44 46 77 167San Diego 46 44 111 201San Francisco 61 44 57 162Santa Clara 48 51 70 169TOTALS 536 492 764 1,792