Thread: GU vs all seeds in the tournament

Wow! Shocked to see we’ve never beaten a 1 seed. Hope to see that change this upcoming season!
Originally Posted by scrooner
This is GU's all-time records against various seeds in the tournament. First, it's interesting to me to see how many times we've ended up playing against 1-seeds, with 9 games. The next closest is the 6-seed, which we've faced in 6 games.
Second, we need to start doing better against 1-seeds!
