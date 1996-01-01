Thread: GU vs all seeds in the tournament

Results 1 to 7 of 7

GU vs all seeds in the tournament

    GU vs all seeds in the tournament

    This is GU's all-time records against various seeds in the tournament. First, it's interesting to me to see how many times we've ended up playing against 1-seeds, with 9 games. The next closest is the 6-seed, which we've faced in 6 games.

    Second, we need to start doing better against 1-seeds!

    

    TBH, too lazy to look up on my own... What are the three 10 seed losses?
    

    This is GU's all-time records against various seeds in the tournament. First, it's interesting to me to see how many times we've ended up playing against 1-seeds, with 9 games. The next closest is the 6-seed, which we've faced in 6 games.

    Second, we need to start doing better against 1-seeds!

    Wow! Shocked to see we’ve never beaten a 1 seed. Hope to see that change this upcoming season!
    

    Pretty sure two are Davidson and Syracuse. Not sure of the third.
    

    I think we all block out the third - Nevada 2004.
    

    Yep... those make sense.

    Weird that those 9/10 matchups end up as a 3-5 record.
    Those 7/10 and 8/9 games always seem to be toss-ups. 7-1 against 7 and 8 seeds, so 10-6 overall in those games.
