Thread: - - -The Return of Woohoo to GU- - - (in photos and story)

What a trip. I feel like I say that every time I take a GU-related trip. It's always something I'll say was 'the trip of a lifetime'. I think that just shows how special the GU family is. Everyone I come in to contact with on these trips just seems like an amazing person. That can't just be by chance. I think it's simply a 'GU thing'.
Anyway, let's start here- Ever since Kaleb was a little guy, I decked him out in GU gear. He loved wearing this white zags jersey. One of his first words was 'Onsaga' (Gonzaga). Since he was this size (below), I'd been dreaming of seeing him play in the McCarthey Athletic Center. That dream came true a few days ago at camp.