Thread: Trivia Question

They’ve not only beaten them, but they’ve beaten them all on neutral or road environments as well
They probably have a lot in common...but in the context of this forum...... they have been beaten ...... by Gonzaga Men's Basketball Teams ....coached by Few...
Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances
12 Straight Round of 32s
11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
2021 Undefeated Regular Season
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.