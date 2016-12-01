Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Trivia Question

    Default Trivia Question

    Trivia Question

    What do Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington all have in common?
    They probably have a lot in common...but in the context of this forum...... they have been beaten while ranked ...... by Gonzaga Men's Basketball Teams ....coached by Few...
    They probably have a lot in common...but in the context of this forum...... they have been beaten ...... by Gonzaga Men's Basketball Teams ....coached by Few...
    They’ve not only beaten them, but they’ve beaten them all on neutral or road environments as well
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Trivia Question

    What do Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington all have in common?
    You forgot Oklahoma State, in Stillwater.

    Virginia, Creighton, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Duke, OK State...we've been there, logged a few thousand miles over the years, been fun to watch Big D grow!







