Yvonne Ejim - Team Canada - U19 FIBA World Championships
Our own Yvonne Ejim is playing for Team Canada in the U19 FIBA World Championships.
Game #1 Canada falls to Japan 83-82 but Yvonne shows her ability with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.
Game #2 Canada takes down the Czech Republic 79-71. Once again Yvonne is the Canadian player of the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.
Yvonne repp'n Canada and the Zags in great fashion.
You can see videos, schedule and standings and re-watch the entire games here: http://www.fiba.basketball/world/u19women/2021/games
If you want to watch the games checkout: Youtube.com/FIBA
Congrats Yvonne, keep on bringing it on.
ZagDad
