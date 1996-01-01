Our own Yvonne Ejim is playing for Team Canada in the U19 FIBA World Championships.

Game #1 Canada falls to Japan 83-82 but Yvonne shows her ability with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

Game #2 Canada takes down the Czech Republic 79-71. Once again Yvonne is the Canadian player of the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.

Yvonne repp'n Canada and the Zags in great fashion.

You can see videos, schedule and standings and re-watch the entire games here: http://www.fiba.basketball/world/u19women/2021/games

If you want to watch the games checkout: Youtube.com/FIBA

Congrats Yvonne, keep on bringing it on.

ZagDad