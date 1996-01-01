Thread: OT - Favorite Women's Olympic Memory

-
OT - Favorite Women's Olympic Memory
Now that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are over and the USA has won the race for the most gold medals and the most medals overall, we now have time to reflect on those Olympics.
The USA won a total of 113 medals (39 Gold, 41 Silver & 33 Bronze) greatly outdistancing China with 88 total medals (the #2 finisher in total medals). It took a big push on the last day for the USA to win the race to the most gold medals 39 vs 38 over China.
The women of the USA led the charge winning 66 of the 113 total medals (58%) won by the USA.
There are lots of great memories for the USA women in this year's Olympics including such items as the American 1 & 2 in the 400m hurdles setting a world record, everything about Katie Ledecky, and despite my complaints, you can't ignore 55 straight Olympic victories and 7 straight gold medals by the USA Wbb team. Don't forget about USA's womens water polo winning their 3rd straight gold or Pole Vaulter Katie Nageotte's unexpected gold medal when USA #1 (Sandi Morris) had to pull out after an injury that occurred when her pole broke. Nelly Korda's victory in Ladies golf (a USA first), all women's gymnasts who picked up the pieces after Simone Biles stepped out with particular kudo's to the entire team covering for the missing Biles (USA Team - Silver) and individuals Sunisa Lee (Gold-All Around), Jade Carrey (Gold-Floor), & McKayla Skinner (Silver-Vault) after given less than 24 Hours notice that she would compete instead of Biles.
My favorite 2020 Women's Olympic memories include:
#1 - Women's Volleyball team winning the gold for the first time beating #1 team in the world Brazil in straight sets. While the USA women's volleyball has been a force for more than 20 years, they have had only one world title in 2014. They had lost three previous chances to win gold in 1984 (lost to China), 2008 (lost to Brazil) and 2012 (lost to Brazil). In Rio (2016) Serbia beat the USA in the Semi-Finals 3-2 putting the USA team in the bronze medal game which they won.
#2 - 17 year old, Alaska resident Lydia Jacoby beating world record holder Lily King (USA) in the 100m breast stroke.
#3 - 19 year old Gig Harbor resident Nevin Harrison winning the single canoe sprint over the 2010-2018 Canadian world champion. This event was held for the first time in Olympic History.
So Lady Zag fans, what were your favorite Women's Olympic memories?
ZagDad
-
Agreed about the indoor volleyball team taking the Gold. I saw a handful of the matches. They were a joy to watch. Dominating performance. Overcame several critical injuries to players and kept on rolling.
Kelsey Plum getting a Gold in 3X3 was another highlight for me.
I thought Nevin Harrison was from Seattle, just trained in Gig Harbor. She did graduate from Roosevelt HS.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules