Fr. Kuder was called home to God after courageously battling cancer, as well as a breakthrough case of COVID-19, on Thursday, August 5, 2021  just five days after his 79th birthday. He was surrounded by members of his family and brother Jesuits at the time of his passing. A graduate of Gonzaga University (A.B. English and Philosophy, 1966), Fr. Kuder joined the University as faculty in 1977. Fr. Kuders impact as a priest, advisor, professor, Rector, Trustee, residence hall chaplain, friend and colleague at Gonzaga University spanned several generations, and his infectious smile, famous quotes, and messages of love will endure for many more...