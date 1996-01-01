Thread: OT: Killian Tillie's father coaches French volleyball to Olympic Gold

-
OT: Killian Tillie's father coaches French volleyball to Olympic Gold
Laurent Tillie, Killian's father and head coach of the French men's volleyball team coached his team to Olympic Gold this morning (PDT) taking down ROC (Russia) 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12. This was Tillie's final match as the French National Team coach, as he is retiring, and he leaves as an Olympic Gold Medal coach. Mods: Move as necessary!
https://sports.ndtv.com/olympics-202...akamai-rum=off
Don’t know why he’s retiring, looks like he could still play. Killian’s brother Kevin plays for the French team too.
