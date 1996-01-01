Thread: 2021 - 2022 WCC Lady Zag Schedule

Just because Skip asked so nicely, here is the 2021-2022 WCC Lady Zag conference schedule:
Schedule Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/8/4/wom...amMKr9u_xbEyrs
ZagDad
Some additional information for the starved Lady Zag fans.
On the Lady Zag facebook, and twitter page, a video showing the entire team working out has been posted today. If you scroll down a couple of pictures you can see a really ripped Cierra Walker along with Maud(??).
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ZagWBB
Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/ZagWBB
ZagDad
Hot off the presses, before you can see it posted:
How about the Out of Conference Schedule for the Lady Zags.
Preliminary but most likely correct.
11/11. Montana St. H
11/14. Montana. A
11/18. Idaho St. H
11/21. Stanford. H
11/26. Utah. Hawaii
11/27. E. Illinois. Hawaii
11/28. Hawaii. Hawaii
12/3. Wyoming. H
12/8. WSU. H
12/12. S.F Austin. H
12/19. UC Davis. A
12/21. Eastern Wash. A
ZagDad