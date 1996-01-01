Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2021 - 2022 WCC Lady Zag Schedule

  1. Today, 03:35 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,691

    Default 2021 - 2022 WCC Lady Zag Schedule

    Just because Skip asked so nicely, here is the 2021-2022 WCC Lady Zag conference schedule:

    Schedule Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/8/4/wom...amMKr9u_xbEyrs

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:41 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,691

    Default

    Some additional information for the starved Lady Zag fans.

    On the Lady Zag facebook, and twitter page, a video showing the entire team working out has been posted today. If you scroll down a couple of pictures you can see a really ripped Cierra Walker along with Maud(??).

    Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ZagWBB
    Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/ZagWBB

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:43 PM #3
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,691

    Default

    Hot off the presses, before you can see it posted:

    How about the Out of Conference Schedule for the Lady Zags.

    Preliminary but most likely correct.

    11/11. Montana St. H
    11/14. Montana. A
    11/18. Idaho St. H
    11/21. Stanford. H
    11/26. Utah. Hawaii
    11/27. E. Illinois. Hawaii
    11/28. Hawaii. Hawaii
    12/3. Wyoming. H
    12/8. WSU. H
    12/12. S.F Austin. H
    12/19. UC Davis. A
    12/21. Eastern Wash. A

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules