Syracuse Orange Women's Basketball Coach Quentin Hillsman Resigns Amid Investigation

"Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes. We wish him and his family all the best. Interim leadership for the Women's Basketball Program will be announced in the coming days," athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement."As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program. That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review."The Athletic originally reported about the allegations involving Hillsman, the program's career leader in wins, after 11 players -- including leading scorer Kiara Lewis and ACC Rookie of the Year Kamilla Cardoso -- opted to transfer from the program after last season.