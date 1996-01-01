From Sports Illustrated:
Report Shows Massive Gender Inequity in NCAA Basketball, Recommends Combined Final Four
The NCAA's external review on gender equity highlights the systemic inequity between men's and women's athletics
The NCAA's external review on gender equity was released on Tuesday, highlighting staggering systemic inequity between men's and women's athletics—specifically in Division I basketball.
Among other recommendations, the report says the NCAA should combine the women's and men's Finals Four into a single weekend at the same venue.
Another article on the same subject: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...?ocid=msedgntp
Comments by Kelly Graves on the Report:
"There was more of a feeling of a tournament in Indianapolis," said Graves, the Oregon women's college basketball coach whose son, Will, played for Gonzaga's men's team. "It just seemed like a much bigger deal there than in San Antonio."
Graves said he wasn't sure how much of that was on the NCAA, and how much on the two cities. But he said in general, the findings in the report -- done by the Kaplan Hecker & Fink law firm -- didn't surprise those in the women's basketball world.
"I guess they just put out there what we already knew," Graves said. "The food options, the hotels you stay in, the weight room facilities, the gift bags ... I mean, come on. I can't believe we're still having to see disparities in those areas."
Can we say we are surprised by the findings, I think not.
What say you Lady Zag fans, should the NCAA combine the men's and women's finals four into a single weekend at the same venue?
