Thread: Zags in Summer League 2021

Petrusev was a no-brainer pick for Morey in the second round this year. While the Sixers President believes there's certainly a role on the Sixers for the Serbian center in the future, Morey is quite certain that he'll continue his professional career overseas as a stash.“We think Petrusev is someone who has a real chance to help up down the road," Morey explained. "He’ll likely start overseas and be someone who could come over later.” While Morey wouldn't rule out the chance of Petrusev making an appearance on the Sixers' Summer League team, it could be a while before he comes over and plays at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time.