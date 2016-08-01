Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: NCAA Constitutional Convention

    Default NCAA Constitutional Convention

    The NCAA is completely recreating its constitution, starting with a clean sheet, and is to have it complete this fall. The NCAA Board of Governors has already established a charter establishing a Constitution Review Committee with 11 D1 members, three D2 members, three D3 members and two independent members.

    All sports and all division structures will be considered in the creation of the new constitution. A rules and bylaws review will follow the constitution adoption.

    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Default

    Too little, too late.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Too little, too late.
    Emmett has not been the transformational leader that the NCAA needed to make the NCAA adaptive, flexible, and nimble. How far down the road are we before the NCAA announces “ The Association’s actions related to the student-athlete experience and support, or in some cases inaction, has not gone unnoticed.” If they took any longer to notice, someone would be getting it written in stone and brought down from a mountain.

    I hope they can get someone in that committee that can blow things up but not holding my breath. Maybe it can be Mike Roth’s final act.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
