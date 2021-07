Hoping we can start a draft day thread tradition here but if mods decide to merge w the lengthy draft tracker lead up thread so be it. Let’s chop it up as the draft unfolds tonight like a game thread….but I might be watching the OlympicsI predict Zags w four 1st rounders:Suggs to Raptors w #4 pick; Kispert to Warriors w #14 pick; Petrusev to OKC w #18; Ayayi to Utah #30