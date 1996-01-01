-
2023 - Jared McCain
6'2" shooting guard from Corona, CA. He's currently unranked on 247 Sports, but I think that will change soon. He's #46 on Nothing But Net's website and #57 on ESPN.
Gonzaga? Your thoughts on their program and how do you feel about their guards
“The same thing, they are very high on my abilities and believe it will be able to work at the next level. Jalen and Corey are such elite guards. Corey’s ability to shoot the ball is amazing to watch and Jalen’s IQ and ability to affect the game in multiple ways is wild to watch.”
While Boswell is the best point guard prospect in the 2023 class, his travel teammate, Jared McCain, may be the best guard on the Team Why Not (Calif.) 16s team. The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists on 50.5-percent shooting from the field and 40.9-percent shooting from three.
Texas A&M, Stanford, Houston, Washington, Kansas, Texas Tech, Louisville and USC are the Power Five programs who have offered. Currently unranked, expect McCain to join Boswell with a high ranking in the upcoming 2023 Rivals150 update.
