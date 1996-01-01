-
Women's cameos at Clark's Fork
Mr. & Mrs. Section 116 and myself were having lunch at Clark's Fork Restaurant today and had a chance to talk to Anamaria Virjoghe, who was also there. We identified ourselves as season ticket holders, and she said the crowds were really missed last season and was looking forward to seeing us all back in full cry this coming year. A little later, Cierra Walker, and newby, Breanne Salenbien, also showed up, although we didn't get a chance to talk to them. With the notice in the mail that season ticket information is on the way, we're really looking forward to once again rooting on the team live from the stands. It's been way too long since we last saw them in person.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules