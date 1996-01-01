-
Sac and Jack Podcast with Mike Roth
Rob Sacre's podcast. The Roth episode was posted on Friday. Some great stories and gives some color to the posts about joining other conferences. I may be getting old but I did not recall the trout stream story. My guess is TBoone Pickens. Listen on your favorite platform. Google link below.
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR...EegQIAhAF&ep=6
