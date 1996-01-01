Thread: Realignment & Gonzaga

Hey everyone! As we are currently mired in another round of conference realignment amongst the big boys, I am left wondering how Gonzaga will be affected, if at all? The impending implosion of the Big 12 must put a serious damper on BYU's dreams of finally joining a P5 conference, so are they stuck in the WCC still? Is there any possibility of Gonzaga adding a football program to enable full participation in a bigger conference? Does the Big East finally bite the bullet and extend an invitation to the Zags so as to not miss out on the realignment fun? Does college basketball die a slow death due to the stranglehold the newly formed mega conferences have? What are your thoughts?