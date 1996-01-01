Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Realignment & Gonzaga

  Today, 09:09 AM
    strikenowhere
    Default Realignment & Gonzaga

    Hey everyone! As we are currently mired in another round of conference realignment amongst the big boys, I am left wondering how Gonzaga will be affected, if at all? The impending implosion of the Big 12 must put a serious damper on BYU's dreams of finally joining a P5 conference, so are they stuck in the WCC still? Is there any possibility of Gonzaga adding a football program to enable full participation in a bigger conference? Does the Big East finally bite the bullet and extend an invitation to the Zags so as to not miss out on the realignment fun? Does college basketball die a slow death due to the stranglehold the newly formed mega conferences have? What are your thoughts?
  Today, 09:15 AM
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    If the AAC adds some of the big12 castoffs, they could be decent. I wouldn’t be surprised to see BYU attempt to join if that were to happen.

    As for GU, and I understand the geographic concerns and corresponding costs, but the Big East would be fun and a natural fit (aside from the name).
  Today, 09:19 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    The only marginally viable and attractive realignment option ever proposed was a Big East-West Division. Creighton, SLU, GU, SMC, DePaul, Marquette, et al. Even w a jet, hellacious travel. And RB ain't getting a jet.
  Today, 09:25 AM
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    BYU for basketball only wouldn’t be terrible, assuming football stays independent.
  Today, 09:29 AM
    bartruff1
    Default

    no
  Today, 10:04 AM
    gu03alum
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    LOL
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 10:21 AM
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gu03alum View Post
    If they do, I'm going to demand a refund on my "Gonzaga Football, Undefeated Since 1941 Shirts".
