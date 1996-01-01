-
2020-2021 Lady Zag Player Awards
Jill Townsend - MVP
Gillian Barfield - Most Inspirational
Jenn Wirth - Rebounder of the Year
Leeanne Wirth - Defensive Player of the Year
Louise Forsyth - Hustle Player of the Year
KayLynne Truong - Most Improved
You can hear what the coaches said about each player on the Lady Zag Twitter Page.
Link: https://twitter.com/ZagWBB
Congratulations to all of the ladies for a job well done.
Looking forward to the 2021-2022 Season. Supposed to get our renewal notice for season tickets in the mail this week.
Go Zags,
ZagDad
