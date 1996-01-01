Jill Townsend - MVP
Gillian Barfield - Most Inspirational
Jenn Wirth - Rebounder of the Year
Leeanne Wirth - Defensive Player of the Year
Louise Forsyth - Hustle Player of the Year
KayLynne Truong - Most Improved

You can hear what the coaches said about each player on the Lady Zag Twitter Page.

Link: https://twitter.com/ZagWBB

Congratulations to all of the ladies for a job well done.

Looking forward to the 2021-2022 Season. Supposed to get our renewal notice for season tickets in the mail this week.

Go Zags,

ZagDad