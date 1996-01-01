Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: The spinmeister

    jazzdelmar
    Default The spinmeister

    When you lose a game, youre not surprised. Youre disappointed," Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich said. "I dont understand the word surprised. That sort of disses the French team, as if were supposed to beat them by 30. Thats a hell of a team.
    And this is why I have tired of the nba. It’s not good basketball. It’s a bunch of ball hogs which the refs protect, allowing 30-50 pt games for certain personalities.

    It’s exemplified on the Olympic stage.
    JPtheBeasta
    Popovich has been so rude to the media for such a long time that I don't much take much stock, if any, in what he has to say. He mostly just feeds the negative feelings I have for him already (This isn't intended to be preachy). I think that to be as rude as he is, he must be very arrogant and self-absorbed.
    Zagceo
    Popovich should have retired years ago.

    Agree with you JP
    23dpg
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    ‘When you lose a game, you’re not surprised. You’re disappointed," Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich said. "I don’t understand the word ‘surprised.’ That sort of disses the French team, as if we’re supposed to beat them by 30. That’s a hell of a team.”
    I don’t see the issue with this quote. Obviously someone asked if he was surprised by the result.
    I wasn’t surprised by the Baylor game, I was also disappointed.
    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    I don’t see the issue with this quote. Obviously someone asked if he was surprised by the result.
    I wasn’t surprised by the Baylor game, I was also disappointed.
    Would you have been surprised if it was WSU instead of Baylor? I think that’s the point. The NBA is constantly advertised as the world’s best with nothing coming within miles in terms of competitiveness.
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    The NBA is constantly advertised as the world’s best with nothing coming within miles in terms of competitiveness.
    France has good NBA players too. This doesn't prove that the French league is better than the NBA. Or that the Euroleague is. Or that either of them are even close. They aren't.

    eta: I actually do like European basketball though.
    Not necessarily disagreeing with this thrust of this thread, but I believe there are three NBA players on the French team. And the French team plays together a good portion of each year.

    The USA team was certainly not composed of the league's best players.

    Still, I was surprised with the result. Two missed free throws, then four straight missed threes from closer than NBA range by the US team.

    There are a lot of very, very talented unheralded international players out there.
