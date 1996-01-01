Thread: The spinmeister

When you lose a game, youre not surprised. Youre disappointed," Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich said. "I dont understand the word surprised. That sort of disses the French team, as if were supposed to beat them by 30. Thats a hell of a team.
When you lose a game, youre not surprised. Youre disappointed," Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich said. "I dont understand the word surprised. That sort of disses the French team, as if were supposed to beat them by 30. Thats a hell of a team.
And this is why I have tired of the nba. It’s not good basketball. It’s a bunch of ball hogs which the refs protect, allowing 30-50 pt games for certain personalities.
It’s exemplified on the Olympic stage.
Popovich has been so rude to the media for such a long time that I don't much take much stock, if any, in what he has to say. He mostly just feeds the negative feelings I have for him already (This isn't intended to be preachy). I think that to be as rude as he is, he must be very arrogant and self-absorbed.
Popovich should have retired years ago.
Agree with you JP
Not necessarily disagreeing with this thrust of this thread, but I believe there are three NBA players on the French team. And the French team plays together a good portion of each year.
The USA team was certainly not composed of the league's best players.
Still, I was surprised with the result. Two missed free throws, then four straight missed threes from closer than NBA range by the US team.
There are a lot of very, very talented unheralded international players out there.