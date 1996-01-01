Wolfe Wins PNGA Womens Amateur
Zag freshman beat out teammate Cassie Kim for title
DUPONT, Wash. Gonzaga women's golfer Mary Scott Wolfe won the 119th PNGA Women's Amateur Championship with a 3 and 2 victory over Zag teammate Cassie Kim Friday.
The championship was held at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash. and was conducted by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA).
The championship began with 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying on July 19-20, followed by 18-hole single-elimination match play, with the final match being contested on Friday. The Women's Amateur was a 36-hole final match.
Friday's final match in the Women's Amateur was tied after the morning round, as neither player was able to make any in-road.
Wolfe had a slim 1-up lead after 28 holes, and then she caught fire on the greens. She birdied the 29th hole to go 2-up, and had a long lag for two-putt par on the 13th to maintain the advantage. On the par-3 14th, Kim put her 186-yard tee shot to five feet for what looked to be a sure win, but Wolfe dropped an 18-footer for birdie, and when Kim's birdie try slid by the hole Wolfe suddenly had a 3-up lead.
On the short par-4 15th, Kim again put her approach shot to five feet, while Wolfe's approach rolled off the back edge of the green. But Wolfe promptly drained her 18-footer from the fringe for birdie, and Kim had to sink her five footer just to extend the match. And Kim did just that, but Wolfe was now 3-up with three holes to play.
When the players halved the 16th with pars, the match was over and the title was Wolfe's.
Wolfe's road to the title was demanding. She was the No. 8 seed in the bracket, and in yesterday morning's quarterfinal match she knocked off No. 1 seed Angela Arora of Surrey, B.C. in 19 holes. Then in yesterday afternoon's semifinal match she defeated No. 4 seed Anastacia Johnson of Tacoma, 4 and 3.
Wolfe was named to the First Team All-WCC Team last year as a freshman. Wolfe won the 2019 Oregon Junior Amateur. Friday's Women's Amateur title is her first women's title.
Two weeks ago, Wolfe finished runner-up in the Oregon Women's Amateur.
First held in 1899, the PNGA Women's Amateur Championship is one of the oldest amateur golf championships in the world.