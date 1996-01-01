Wolfe Wins PNGA Womens Amateur

The championship was held at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash. and was conducted by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA).Wolfe had a slim 1-up lead after 28 holes, and then she caught fire on the greens. She birdied the 29th hole to go 2-up, and had a long lag for two-putt par on the 13th to maintain the advantage. On the par-3 14th, Kim put her 186-yard tee shot to five feet for what looked to be a sure win, but Wolfe dropped an 18-footer for birdie, and when Kim's birdie try slid by the hole Wolfe suddenly had a 3-up lead.On the short par-4 15th, Kim again put her approach shot to five feet, while Wolfe's approach rolled off the back edge of the green. But Wolfe promptly drained her 18-footer from the fringe for birdie, and Kim had to sink her five footer just to extend the match. And Kim did just that, but Wolfe was now 3-up with three holes to play.When the players halved the 16th with pars, the match was over and the title was Wolfe's.Two weeks ago, Wolfe finished runner-up in the Oregon Women's Amateur.