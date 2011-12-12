Thread: Olympian Ira Brown: 3x3 for Japan

Results 1 to 5 of 5

  Today, 05:57 AM
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,153

    Default Olympian Ira Brown: 3x3 for Japan

    watching him right now vs. Belgium, blocked a shot to win for Belgium in the final seconds, off to overtime

    edit: Japan wins 18-16
  Today, 06:01 AM
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Greater Tacoma
    Posts
    5,495

    Default

    Where might I view that game?
  Today, 06:05 AM
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,153

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rangerzag View Post
    Where might I view that game?
    NBC but it's over now, sorry should have posted that originally
  Today, 06:08 AM
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Greater Tacoma
    Posts
    5,495

    Default

    Thanks anyway.
  Today, 06:09 AM
    mgadfly
    mgadfly is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Edgewood, WA
    Posts
    1,568

    Default

    Fun to watch. If Ira! would have made that putback dunk in OT everyone in my house would have been brought out of their Saturday morning slumber with my yelling.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
