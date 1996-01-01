Thread: Poster Meetup? Also some questions about Spokane.

Poster Meetup? Also some questions about Spokane.
In case you missed it in the 'Zags youth camp" thread, I AM COMING TO SPOKANE! Woot! I still can't believe it. My son is heading in to 7th grade, and is a great little ball-handler. I've been dreaming of him going to the zags basketball camp for probably 8 years.
Two things- First, Ghostzag has invited WoohooJr and I to eat at The Cedars in Ceour D'Alene on Saturday, August 7th, at 6pm. She thought that might be fun to leave that invitation open to any posters that might want to join. If you would like to join us for dinner, let me know ASAP so we can adjust the reservation.
Second, I'll definitely be hitting up Jack & Dan's one evening while we're down, so it would be great if anyone wanted to stop in there for a beer and to say hi. I would say Thursday or Friday evening would be best for that. Let me know if you might be free!
Now, just a few questions, if anyone might be able to answer-
1- I'd love to get some shots up somewhere one evening. Section116 mentioned some new courts, right near where we are staying (The Centennial). I guess we can just walk on over and shoot/play? Or will those courts be too busy? Any suggestions on that?
2- On my DEFINITE agenda for Spokane: The bookstore, Jack & Dan's, The Cedars in CDA, a campus tour with WoohooJr. Anything else? I'm not 100% sure yet what sort of time constraints we may have, but I'd like to work in as much as possible!!
3- Any popular/trendy eateries around campus I should try and hit?
4- Are their Lime Scooters/Bird scooters downtown? I'm assuming/hoping so.
That's all I have off the top of my head, but I'm sure I will think of a few more. Thanks for any thoughts/info!
Allow myself to introduce....myself...