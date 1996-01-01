Zag Track Programs Named All-Academic Teams

, who is working on a Master's in Business Administration, had the highest cumulative GPA of the All-Academic selections with a 3.66 average. Perrin was seeded 48th in the 5,000 meters, but outperformed that with a 44th-place finish at 15:00.00, placing 23rd in his heat. His seed time of 13:53.65 ranks fourth all-time at GU., junior with a cumulative 3.65 GPA also working towards a Master's in Business Administration, finished 16th in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at West Region Prelims with a time of 8:51.09. He improved his third-ranked time in program history, a previous personal best of 8:55.84., a grad student earning his Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership, has a cumulative GPA of 3.55. In the national semifinals of the 10,000 meters at the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round, Hogan came into the race seeded 32nd, but finished 29th at 30:18.57. His seed time of 28:53.70 ranks second all-time at GU., a sophomore with a cumulative 3.38 GPA studying Mechanical Engineering, also competed in the West Prelims in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, placing 35th overall and 13th in the second heat at 9:12.89. He was seeded 48th with a previous time of 8:58.17, which ranks fifth all-time at GU., a junior transfer from Wisconsin who studied political science in her year running for the Zags, carries a cumulative 3.58 GPA. An Academic All-WCC first-team selection, she placed 40th in the 5,000 meters at NCAA West Region Preliminaries with a time of 17:23.38. She placed 21st in the second heat after entering the race seeded 31st with a program record time of 16:04.49.American University's women's program had the highest cumulative GPA out of any NCAA DI program at 3.8. Fellow West Coast Conference program University of San Francisco had the highest cumulative men's team GPA, with 3.74.Oregon swept both the NCAA Division I Men's Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year and the NCAA Division I Men's Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year awards after posting a cumulative GPA of 3.025 and elite finishes in both seasons. The Ducks won the indoor championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and finished runner-up at their facilities in Eugene, Oregon this spring. Southern California took home the women's honor after winning the outdoor title and maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.3.