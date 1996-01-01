-
So is this UCLA matchup happening or what?
It has been about a month since the rumblings started up again indicating that a Zags/UCLA battle was going to actually happen but there has been crickets in the official news department, other than the official news of UCLA withdrawing from its MTE. Does anyone have any insight whatsoever? Was it ever officially announced that the Zags withdrew from the Empire Classic? I believe one of the punching-bag games has been scheduled for one of the days that it was supposed to run, but there hasn't been anything officially announced one way or another.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules