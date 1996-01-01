With College Football Playoff expansion on the horizon and the sport as a whole undergoing radical change, another round of conference realignment may be on the horizon. Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly "reached out" to the SEC about joining the league should the two Big 12 powerhouses choose to leave their home conference, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.Citing "a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation," the Chronicle reports that the SEC could announce the additions of the Longhorns and Sooners "within a couple of weeks."