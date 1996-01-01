There's no question Gonzaga's 2021 recruiting class is a special group. The Bulldogs landed the No. 1 player in the country in Chet Holmgren. They added a five-star combo guard in former KU target Hunter Sallis, and they have the No. 30 player in the nation in Nolan Hickman, a former Kentucky commit.Add to that a couple of transfers and another top-50 prospect and you have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the nation.Even before that class fully came together, KU coach Bill Self offered quite the compliment to Mark Few and Gonzaga, saying "there's no question" the program has recruited "by far the best" of any program in college basketball.Here's the explanation Self gave:"Coaches that win obviously get the lion's share of the credit," Self began on an episode of Hawk Talk. "But when people say, 'He's a great coach, he's a great coach,' or, 'he's the best coach,' the best coaches, from a public standpoint, are the ones that usually have the best players that's playing for you. Let's just call it like it is."