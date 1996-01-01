Interesting 247 article:

There's no question Gonzaga's 2021 recruiting class is a special group. The Bulldogs landed the No. 1 player in the country in Chet Holmgren. They added a five-star combo guard in former KU target Hunter Sallis, and they have the No. 30 player in the nation in Nolan Hickman, a former Kentucky commit.

Add to that a couple of transfers and another top-50 prospect and you have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Even before that class fully came together, KU coach Bill Self offered quite the compliment to Mark Few and Gonzaga, saying "there's no question" the program has recruited "by far the best" of any program in college basketball.

Here's the explanation Self gave:

"Coaches that win obviously get the lion's share of the credit," Self began on an episode of Hawk Talk. "But when people say, 'He's a great coach, he's a great coach,' or, 'he's the best coach,' the best coaches, from a public standpoint, are the ones that usually have the best players that's playing for you. Let's just call it like it is."
"You'd be hard-pressed to say Duke and Kentucky don't recruit better than everybody," Self said. "I mean, they've got resources, they sell it, great assistants, great head coaches that can recruit, all that stuff. But there's some guys out there that are in the middle level of a mid-major league [recruiting at a high level]. And there's no question who has recruited by far the best in America, that's Mark Few and Gonzaga."

Self continued: "Think about the size of the school and all this stuff, the type of players. I mean [they had] three guys ranked in the top 15 in America for national player of the year [last year]. I mean, they've done an unbelievable job."