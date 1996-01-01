-
BZ Bulldog of the Game Forum Moderation
Gozagswoohoo began the GUB version of a player of the game discussion in the 2006-2007 season with "GUnit of the Game" threads. A poll was first added to the threads beginning Feb. 14, 2009, after a road win at USF; Meech was the first poll's winner. In January 2020, the "GUnit" became "The BZ Bulldog of the Game" as a commemoration of GUB founder BobZag. 434 threads and counting. . .
The BZ Bulldog of the Game sub-forum will need a moderator for the 2021-22 season. If interested, contact an active moderator to throw your mouse in the ring.
