Thread: STILL pinching myself after a coupla decades I couldn't have dreamed up ... ever

Those of us that have been around "awhile" could never have dreamed of reading a comment like this ... swiped from the Minnesota Golden Gopher Board.
Does Gopher Basketball have a curse? Are there any dead bodies buried under Williams Arena?It is tough to attract Minnesota in-state recruits to the hometown program. The Gophers did not win very many titles or appear frequently in tournament games. This may weigh on the in-state recruits sitting on the fence. The top players who are highly rated will gravitate to Duke, Gonzaga, etc...
The NCAA was not too kind to Gopher Men's Basketball. Clem Haskins and a certain booster left deep wounds.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball is not the UNC Tarheels program. They just don't have savoir-faire in front of the NCAA kangaroo judges. They have no big powerful political interests backing them. The UNC Tarheels spun a web around the NCAA better than a spider would.
The NCAA vacated the Gophers NIT and NCAA records of the Clem Haskins Era and years before that. This is according to the Coachesdatabase.com website. Somewhere, there were admissions of impermissible benefits before the Clem Haskins years. Is this correct?
Post-Season:
National Championships: 0
Final Four Appearances: 0
Sweet Sixteen Appearances: 3 (1982, 1989, 1990) **
NCAA Tournament Appearances: 10 (1982, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) **
NCAAT Overall Record: 8-10 **
NIT Championships: 2 (1993, 2014) **
NIT Appearances: 13 (1973, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014) **
NIT Overall Record: 27-11 **
Premo-Porretta National Championships: 2 (1901, 1902)
Helms Foundation National Championships: 2 (1902, 1919)
Conference Titles (Big Ten):
Big Ten Regular Season Championships: 8 (1906, 1907, 1911, 1917, 1919, 1937, 1972, 1982) **
Big Ten Tournament Championships: 0
** Vacated by the NCAA
It seems unfair that the NCAA expunged the records before the Clem Haskins Era. The NCAA really dug deep. Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball is not the UNC Tarheels. In the case of the Tarheels, the NCAA does not want to bite the hands that feed it.
Gopher Men's Basketball is a tough gig. It was even tough for Coach Tuby Smith who won a national title at Kentucky.
I have great memories of the Musselman and Dutcher Eras. No NCAA expungement can take that away.
We have to give Ben Johnson a chance. He already has a tall order even before his first game as a head coach is played. Maybe this hire is the secret sauce that will reverse the curse.
This is straight-up roulette odds hiring a coach with no head coaching experience. He will redefine the Gopher Basketball Brand to one of tenacious defense and high octane offense. That is my hope. I am all-in on his number pick. What is there to lose?
