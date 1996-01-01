Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: STILL pinching myself after a coupla decades I couldn't have dreamed up ... ever

    Those of us that have been around "awhile" could never have dreamed of reading a comment like this ... swiped from the Minnesota Golden Gopher Board.
    It is tough to attract Minnesota in-state recruits to the hometown program. The Gophers did not win very many titles or appear frequently in tournament games. This may weigh on the in-state recruits sitting on the fence. The top players who are highly rated will gravitate to Duke, Gonzaga, etc...
    Does Gopher Basketball have a curse? Are there any dead bodies buried under Williams Arena?

    The NCAA was not too kind to Gopher Men's Basketball. Clem Haskins and a certain booster left deep wounds.

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball is not the UNC Tarheels program. They just don't have savoir-faire in front of the NCAA kangaroo judges. They have no big powerful political interests backing them. The UNC Tarheels spun a web around the NCAA better than a spider would.

    The NCAA vacated the Gophers NIT and NCAA records of the Clem Haskins Era and years before that. This is according to the Coachesdatabase.com website. Somewhere, there were admissions of impermissible benefits before the Clem Haskins years. Is this correct?
    Post-Season:​
    National Championships: 0
    Final Four Appearances: 0
    Sweet Sixteen Appearances: 3 (1982, 1989, 1990) **
    NCAA Tournament Appearances: 10 (1982, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) **
    NCAAT Overall Record: 8-10 **
    NIT Championships: 2 (1993, 2014) **
    NIT Appearances: 13 (1973, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014) **
    NIT Overall Record: 27-11 **
    Premo-Porretta National Championships: 2 (1901, 1902)
    Helms Foundation National Championships: 2 (1902, 1919)
    Conference Titles (Big Ten):​
    Big Ten Regular Season Championships: 8 (1906, 1907, 1911, 1917, 1919, 1937, 1972, 1982) **
    Big Ten Tournament Championships: 0
    ** Vacated by the NCAA

    It seems unfair that the NCAA expunged the records before the Clem Haskins Era. The NCAA really dug deep. Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball is not the UNC Tarheels. In the case of the Tarheels, the NCAA does not want to bite the hands that feed it.

    Gopher Men's Basketball is a tough gig. It was even tough for Coach Tuby Smith who won a national title at Kentucky.

    I have great memories of the Musselman and Dutcher Eras. No NCAA expungement can take that away.

    We have to give Ben Johnson a chance. He already has a tall order even before his first game as a head coach is played. Maybe this hire is the secret sauce that will reverse the curse.

    This is straight-up roulette odds hiring a coach with no head coaching experience. He will redefine the Gopher Basketball Brand to one of tenacious defense and high octane offense. That is my hope. I am all-in on his number pick. What is there to lose?
    https://www.forums.gopherhole.com/bo...-climb.101996/

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Default

    It is nearly impossible to deny that Gonzaga is not a elite program after the last few years.....I suspect/hope that the loss to Baylor was a aberration .......now I expect them to beat Duke or whoever they play.....
    Default

    Can't imagine what it's like for those who go back before the 1999 run.

    For me, started following closely in the early 2000s. And it's still insane. Have to enjoy every minute of it.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08 View Post
    Can't imagine what it's like for those who go back before the 1999 run.

    For me, started following closely in the early 2000s. And it's still insane. Have to enjoy every minute of it.
    I think about that same thing. I'm right there with you, as an 'early 2000's' guy. I can't imagine following this team when they were 'nobody'. Here we are, 20-25 years later, and they've ascended to one of the very best, and most consistent, and most dangerous programs in the NATION. It's bizarre, if you think about it.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    Gonzaga is just different. When we weren't good, we still loved the team. In 95, I remember we made the NCAA tournament and even though we lost, we had high hopes . So a few years later, we're off and running with that impossible E8 run. In many ways, that run never stopped. As the years unfold, I've become somewhat like Bart.....no matter who it we're playing, I expect we
    ll being home a "V". As all experts have said, this ascendancy to top 5 program probably will never be reproduced. Every year, when we get into a tight spot, I still get that other worldly feeling that there more at play here than just a college basketball team. Don't know but I do love the kids and I do love the ride. Somebody explain to me how this could possibly happen without intervention!! Feels like we are in a movie where the little guy come up long despite all odds against him...except this isn't a movie. It happens and has happened in real life.
    Default

    We are long passed there being a “next Gonzaga.” It’ll never happen again. The people who deserve credit for what’s happened here don’t get enough of it.
