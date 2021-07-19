Jul 19, 2021Saitama  Just a little over a minute into Japans game against Belgium on Friday, Rui Hachimura nailed his first basket of the evening from beyond the arc  as if it was an afterthought.But it was actually his first game since his 2020-21 NBA season ended in a playoff series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in early June. Despite the break from action, Hachimura made it look easy, showing no signs of being rusty.After all, the 23-year-old Washington Wizards forward racked up a game-high 24 points, despite playing less than 19 minutes, during the national teams 87-59 win over Belgium in a warm-up contest for the Tokyo Olympics.I didnt feel too bad about my game. My shooting touch wasnt too bad either, Hachimura said of his performance before a crowd of 2,000-plus at Saiden Chemical Arena in the city of Saitama.On Sunday, the Akatsuki Five faced world No. 7 France and, once again, Hachimura delivered as the teams key player, scoring 19  another game high  on the way to an 81-75 win over the European powerhouse for Japans second consecutive exhibition victory.The heroics proved that Hachimura is an indispensable and special talent for Japan and its upcoming challenge at the Summer Games.