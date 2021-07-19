Japan won two of its recent warmup games, vs. Belgium and France. Cool stuff!

Win Over Belgium:
Rui Hachimura's arrival gives a boost to Japan's Olympic basketball dream

Jul 19, 2021

Saitama  Just a little over a minute into Japans game against Belgium on Friday, Rui Hachimura nailed his first basket of the evening from beyond the arc  as if it was an afterthought.

But it was actually his first game since his 2020-21 NBA season ended in a playoff series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in early June. Despite the break from action, Hachimura made it look easy, showing no signs of being rusty.

After all, the 23-year-old Washington Wizards forward racked up a game-high 24 points, despite playing less than 19 minutes, during the national teams 87-59 win over Belgium in a warm-up contest for the Tokyo Olympics.

I didnt feel too bad about my game. My shooting touch wasnt too bad either, Hachimura said of his performance before a crowd of 2,000-plus at Saiden Chemical Arena in the city of Saitama.

On Sunday, the Akatsuki Five faced world No. 7 France and, once again, Hachimura delivered as the teams key player, scoring 19  another game high  on the way to an 81-75 win over the European powerhouse for Japans second consecutive exhibition victory.

The heroics proved that Hachimura is an indispensable and special talent for Japan and its upcoming challenge at the Summer Games.
Win Over France:

The Japan mens national basketball team finished its friendlies with ANOTHER big win over ANOTHER western European country that is a perennial participant in EuroBasket. Earlier this afternoon (in Japanese time), they defeated ... France (!!!!) the No. 7 team in the world, 81-75 in Saitama.

Rui Hachimura scored 19 points in this game on 7-of-15 shooting (link in Japanese) while Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (who also went to college at George Washington) added 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Hachimura also added 7 rebounds and 2 assists while playing just under 29 minutes. You can watch the highlights in the video above.

The first half of this game made it seem like Les Bleus would be hunted down like the Belgian Lions were as they raced to a 46-30 halftime lead. Along the way the Japanese held the French to just 37.5 percent shooting and dominated the paint, 22-14. Yes, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (11 points) was there. And so were Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (10 points) and Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (16 points). All three were playing considerable minutes (around 25 each)