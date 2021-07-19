Rui Hachimura's arrival gives a boost to Japan's Olympic basketball dream
Jul 19, 2021
Saitama Just a little over a minute into Japans game against Belgium on Friday, Rui Hachimura nailed his first basket of the evening from beyond the arc as if it was an afterthought.
But it was actually his first game since his 2020-21 NBA season ended in a playoff series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in early June. Despite the break from action, Hachimura made it look easy, showing no signs of being rusty.
After all, the 23-year-old Washington Wizards forward racked up a game-high 24 points, despite playing less than 19 minutes, during the national teams 87-59 win over Belgium in a warm-up contest for the Tokyo Olympics.
I didnt feel too bad about my game. My shooting touch wasnt too bad either, Hachimura said of his performance before a crowd of 2,000-plus at Saiden Chemical Arena in the city of Saitama.
On Sunday, the Akatsuki Five faced world No. 7 France and, once again, Hachimura delivered as the teams key player, scoring 19 another game high on the way to an 81-75 win over the European powerhouse for Japans second consecutive exhibition victory.
The heroics proved that Hachimura is an indispensable and special talent for Japan and its upcoming challenge at the Summer Games.