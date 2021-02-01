Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Josh Perkins joins Brindisi in Italy

  1. Today, 05:14 PM #1
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,362

    Default Josh Perkins joins Brindisi in Italy

    From Eurohoops: https://www.eurohoops.net/en/fiba-ch...oins-brindisi/
    Josh Perkins joins Brindisi



    Josh Perkins will make his debut in the Basketball Champions League with Happy Casa Brindisi.

    Josh Perkins will continue his career in Europe but this time around in Italy after signing a deal with Happy Casa Brindisi, the club announced.

    Perkins spent the previous season in Poland and Serbia, playing for GTK Gliwice and Partizan NIS respectively. He averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds with Gliwice while for Partizan, he posted seven points per game in more limited playing time in EuroCup and ABA League.

    The American guard had played in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm and the Texas Legends prior to his move to Europe. He graduated from the Gonzaga University where he is still the all-time leader in assists.
    Happy Casa Brindisi Website

    Eurobasket

    Italian League

    Italian League Team Page

    Basketball Champions League

    Wiki
    Last edited by ZagNative; Today at 06:19 PM.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules