Thread: Josh Perkins joins Brindisi in Italy

Josh Perkins will make his debut in the Basketball Champions League with Happy Casa Brindisi.Josh Perkins will continue his career in Europe but this time around in Italy after signing a deal with Happy Casa Brindisi, the club announced.Perkins spent the previous season in Poland and Serbia, playing for GTK Gliwice and Partizan NIS respectively. He averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds with Gliwice while for Partizan, he posted seven points per game in more limited playing time in EuroCup and ABA League.The American guard had played in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm and the Texas Legends prior to his move to Europe. He graduated from the Gonzaga University where he is still the all-time leader in assists.