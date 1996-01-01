Thread: Super secret presale code for the Texas Tech game in Phoenix

-
Super secret presale code for the Texas Tech game in Phoenix
DTL
As in Dont Tell Lawyers
But seriously, that is the presale code, as tweeted by the arena if anyone is interested. Tickets going on sale for that game seemed to fly under the radar a bit but they are going quickly now that theyre on sale.
Hope to see some Zag fans there in my hometown!
DTL actually stands for DownTown Live by the way, a Phoenix thing.
Here we go again. That helpful and infamous presale code. Thanks!
