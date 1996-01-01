Thread: Could Ayay return to GU if he is not drafted?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    zagfan1
    Now just to clarify, I think the chance for this is still low. However, the little that I am hearing/reading about Ayayis draft stock is that he will be selected in the second round or go undrafted. From what I understand, a player who hires an agent (one that is reputable to NCAA) could return back to school if he notifies the school right after the draft that he wants to return. Does anyone have any thoughts or insights on this? Thanks.
    zagfan08
    No, Joel is gone.
