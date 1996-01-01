Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Carr to TX

  1. Today, 09:11 AM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,380

    Default Carr to TX

    Beard cutting checks right and left, TX might move past good guys for top spot.

    https://www.burntorangenation.com/ba...mmits-to-texas
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:23 AM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,781

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Beard cutting checks right and left, TX might move past good guys for top spot.

    https://www.burntorangenation.com/ba...mmits-to-texas
    They are loaded
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:28 AM #3
    Therunner's Avatar
    Therunner
    Therunner is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    793

    Default

    Here is who Texas added via transfer market/portal this off-season:

    Marcus Carr, 6'4", Minnesota (20 ppg, 5 apg)

    Tre Mitchell, 6'9", UMass (19 ppg, 7 rpg)

    Timmy Allen, 6'6", Utah (17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4 apg)

    Dylan Disu, 6'9", Vandy (15 ppg, 9.5 rpg)

    Christian Bishop, 6'7", Creighton (12 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

    Devin Askew, 6'3", Kentucky freshman, 5* Top 20 recruit (7 ppg, 3 apg)

    That equals to = 89 ppg!! From just their transfers, that is insane.

    3 of those 6 transfers averaged over 15+ ppg in Power-5 conferences!

    And the remaining 3 were either their respective Conference POY, the teams leading scorer, or a former 5* recruit.

    It's never been done before. Not like this. Coach Beard going wild down in Austin. I'd say they appear to be the most talented team -- on paper. We'll see if/how it all comes together.

    They already had two terrific guards returning who were 15 ppg scorers last yr as well.

    Darn near a college bball All Star team. Zags face them beginning of November. Longhorns my new pre-season #1 squad.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:30 AM #4
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,527

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Therunner View Post
    Here is who Texas added via transfer market/portal this off-season:

    Marcus Carr, 6'4", Minnesota (20 ppg, 5 apg)

    Tre Mitchell, 6'9", UMass (19 ppg, 7 rpg)

    Timmy Allen, 6'6", Utah (17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4 apg)

    Dylan Disu, 6'9", Vandy (15 ppg, 9.5 rpg)

    Christian Bishop, 6'7", Creighton (12 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

    Devin Askew, 6'3", Kentucky freshman, 5* Top 20 recruit (7 ppg, 3 apg)

    That equals to = 89 ppg!! That is insane.

    3 of those 6 transfers averaged over 15+ ppg in Power-5 conferences!

    And the remaining 3 were either their respective Conference POY, the teams leading scorer, or a former 5* recruit.

    It's never been done before. Not like this. Coach Beard going wild down in Austin. I'd say they appear to be the most talented team -- on paper. We'll see if/how it all comes together.

    They already had two terrific guards returning who were 15 ppg scorers last yr as well.

    Darn near a college bball All Star team. Zags face them beginning of November. Longhorns my new pre-season #1 squad.
    Well that escalated quickly
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules