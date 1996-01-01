Thread: Carr to TX

Originally Posted by Therunner
Here is who Texas added via transfer market/portal this off-season:
Marcus Carr, 6'4", Minnesota (20 ppg, 5 apg)
Tre Mitchell, 6'9", UMass (19 ppg, 7 rpg)
Timmy Allen, 6'6", Utah (17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4 apg)
Dylan Disu, 6'9", Vandy (15 ppg, 9.5 rpg)
Christian Bishop, 6'7", Creighton (12 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Devin Askew, 6'3", Kentucky freshman, 5* Top 20 recruit (7 ppg, 3 apg)
That equals to = 89 ppg!! That is insane.
3 of those 6 transfers averaged over 15+ ppg in Power-5 conferences!
And the remaining 3 were either their respective Conference POY, the teams leading scorer, or a former 5* recruit.
It's never been done before. Not like this. Coach Beard going wild down in Austin. I'd say they appear to be the most talented team -- on paper. We'll see if/how it all comes together.
They already had two terrific guards returning who were 15 ppg scorers last yr as well.
Darn near a college bball All Star team. Zags face them beginning of November. Longhorns my new pre-season #1 squad.