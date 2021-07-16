-
Gonzaga extends offer to Burley, Idaho's Amari Whiting
'The Idaho 4A State Player of the Year broke several state tournament records her sophomore year, helping the Bobcats take third place. She averaged over 27 points per game during the tournament. Over the course of the regular season, Whiting produced 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game. Whiting Tweeted Wednesday night that the reigning West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga University offered her."
Amari is starting her junior year in h.s. She was offered by Arizona the day after we did. "She hopes to narrow down her top five schools by September 1."
https://www.kmvt.com/2021/07/16/burl...ig-d-i-offers/
