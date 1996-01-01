Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Rasir Bolton

  1. Today, 07:40 AM #1
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    255

    Default Rasir Bolton

    This may be old news but I could use some help from a more informed Zags fan. Has Rasir Bolton gotten a waiver to for sure to be able to play during the upcoming season? I was under the impression that because this is his 2nd transfer, he might need a special waiver to be eligible this year. Is he a full "go" for 2021? Between Chet's elite rim protection plus the defense from Bolton (if eligible), this year's team could be very good on the defensive side of the ball. Any help would be appreciated from someone who knows more than I do. Thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:55 AM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,779

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jsnider View Post
    This may be old news but I could use some help from a more informed Zags fan. Has Rasir Bolton gotten a waiver to for sure to be able to play during the upcoming season? I was under the impression that because this is his 2nd transfer, he might need a special waiver to be eligible this year. Is he a full "go" for 2021? Between Chet's elite rim protection plus the defense from Bolton (if eligible), this year's team could be very good on the defensive side of the ball. Any help would be appreciated from someone who knows more than I do. Thank you
    I dont have any inside info. I have been surprised though by following all players on their social media, rasir seems to be the only one that is not yet in Spokane. All others have posted them in the GU gym working out. He seems to be working out in various rec parks or high school gyms
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules