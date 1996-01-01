Thread: Rasir Bolton

Originally Posted by jsnider Originally Posted by

This may be old news but I could use some help from a more informed Zags fan. Has Rasir Bolton gotten a waiver to for sure to be able to play during the upcoming season? I was under the impression that because this is his 2nd transfer, he might need a special waiver to be eligible this year. Is he a full "go" for 2021? Between Chet's elite rim protection plus the defense from Bolton (if eligible), this year's team could be very good on the defensive side of the ball. Any help would be appreciated from someone who knows more than I do. Thank you