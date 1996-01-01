GU's Hughes starts in final Collegiate National Team Stars vs. Stripes game

Nevertheless, Hughes' Stars are the overall winners of the 11-game intrasquad series, which included a tour of all 10 Appalachian League stadiums, finishing with a record of 7-4.Facing off against the top five of the Stripes order  all of whom are batting above .300 in the series  Hughes induced three groundouts in the short inning, allowing one run on two hits but stranding a runner on base before the Stars put up all 11 runs over the next six frames to pull ahead for good.The 6'4 righty was one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete after a spring where he went 4-3 as a starter with a 3.23 ERA. In 2021, Hughes struck out 67 batters in a total of 61.1 innings of work while doing double duty as a first baseman, hitting ​​.247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI.