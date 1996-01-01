Thread: OT- Anyone sending their kid to the zags basketball camp? (Aug 5-7) Questions

OT- Anyone sending their kid to the zags basketball camp? (Aug 5-7) Questions
I'm very seriously considering coming from St. Louis out to Spokane so Woohoo Jr. can attend basketball camp. I believe this would be his last opportunity to come to camp, as he is heading to 7th grade.
First, have any of you sent little's to camp before? I assume they loved it. Is the camp closed to spectators? I'm just not sure what I'd do from 9-5 while he is at camp!! haha. Do players help out with drills/camp? He would absolutely flip.
Are there any cheap hotels near the MAC? (I'm assuming camp is held there at the MAC?)
